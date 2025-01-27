Former Treasurer Dale Folwell to reimburse State of NC for commuting costs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation into former NC Treasurer Dale Folwell over the use of a state vehicle has resulted in no charges being filed, but he will have to reimburse the state for commuting costs.

In March of 2024, Wake County District Attorney started looking into allegations of misuse of a state vehicle that was assigned to Folwell.

The period being looked into was from July 2022 through February 2024.

The investigation determined that Folwell went to locations throughout North Carolina to deliver funds to various agencies and individuals from the Department of State Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division and to raise awareness of the program.

During that time Treasurer Folwell made a number of detours that could be classified as personal in nature. Investigators found the detours to be minor and even though they were against Motor Fleet Management policy they were not enough for the DA to prosecute.

It was also found that Folwell got an email from Motor Fleet Management in October of 2020 that led him to believe he was not required to maintain travel logs that were not maintained for the period in question.

Treasurer Folwell has reimbursed the State of North Carolina $6,233.60 which accounts for commuting costs he should have been charged over the period in question.

Folwell cooperated fully with the investigation.

