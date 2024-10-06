1 teen, 1 man shot in Goldsboro; unclear if shootings are related

Police said they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts Saturday evening and a reported shooting.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and teen were shot Saturday evening in Goldsboro.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts and reported shooting in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Damon Romell Outlaw, 53, was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne, and then flown to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

A short while later, a 16-year-old boy was taken to UNC Health Wayne by a private vehicle. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.