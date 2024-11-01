Spring Lake shooting leaves 1 dead; police search for suspect

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot Thursday afternoon in Spring Lake.

Deputies were called to Atomic Drive around 4 p.m.

They found Damonte Larsen with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tresean Alexander Green, 21, of Fayetteville is wanted for first-degree murder.

No further information was released.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Green, please call 911 or Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

