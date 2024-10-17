'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winter tour tickets on sale | See dates here

DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten has what you can expect from the upcoming live tour.

'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winter tour tickets on sale DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten has what you can expect from the upcoming live tour.

'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winter tour tickets on sale DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten has what you can expect from the upcoming live tour.

'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winter tour tickets on sale DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten has what you can expect from the upcoming live tour.

Your favorite dancing pros will soon be jiving their way across the country!

Tickets are officially on sale for the "Dancing with the Stars" live 2025 winter tour.

DWTS Pro Dancer Alan Bersten said getting to meet the fans is the best part of the live event.

Mandy Moore, known for choreographing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, is also on the production team.

Tour dates:

January 7 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

January 9 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Baltimore

January 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

January 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

January 12 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

January 14 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

January 15 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

January 16 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

January 19 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

January 21 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre

January 22 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors

January 23 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

January 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

January 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

January 28 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

January 29 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 30 - White Plains, NY - The Westchester County Center

January 31 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

February 1 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre

February 2 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort & Casino

February 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

February 5 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

February 6 - Detroit, MI - FOX Theatre

February 7 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

February 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

February 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

February 13 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

February 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop

February 15 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

February 16 - Grand Rapids, MI- DeVos Performance Hall

February 18 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

February 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

February 20 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

February 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

February 22 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

February 23 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

February 25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 26 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

February 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood**

March 1 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 2 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 4 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 5 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 6 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

March 7 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

March 9 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 11 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 12 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

March 13 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 14 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

March 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

March 16 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre

March 18 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

March 19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

March 20 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 21 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 22 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

March 23 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

March 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)

April 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

April 4 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

To learn more about tickets, click here.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.

