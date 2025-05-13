Bizarre towing incident causes chaos on Houston freeway

HOUSTON, Texas -- A dangerous towing attempt in Houston on Monday left fellow drivers dodging disaster and stunned by what they were witnessing.

Eyewitness video captured the wild scene. "What are you doing, stupid?"

David Chairez and his coworker, generator deliverymen, were merging from Highway 290 inbound onto the North Loop when they noticed the chaos ahead. At first, they weren't sure what was happening, only that it did not look safe.

"She's going to hit that door!" one of them yelled on the video.

As they got closer, they saw that the SUV was towing the sedan with a chain and doing so at highway speed. The car behind swerved wildly, barely under control.

"It looked like a scene from Fast & Furious," Chairez said. "That was very reckless, and that was very dangerous."

To make matters worse, Chairez said there was a man sitting inside the towed car and a woman driving the SUV. According to him, she appeared to be laughing during the ordeal.

Chairez said no one was hurt, but the car being towed appeared to suffer further damage while the man inside certainly had a scare.

"To see something like this, this is not normal," Chairez said.

Law enforcement officers told Houston ABC station KTRK the incident could be cited as a violation for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic, and potentially more.

Chairez, who is not a traffic safety expert, offered common-sense advice, "Call a wrecker or call someone for help. Make a complete stop. Don't go backwards on the freeway."

