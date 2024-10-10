Durham towing company delivers truckloads of Helene relief supplies to western North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the past 30 years, Lee's 24 Hour Towing has been serving the Triangle by transporting vehicles where they need to go, but after Hurricane Helene ravished western North Carolina, the mission changed.

"It's a God thing. He moved me out the way, used the tools we had and we've answered the call," said Lee Gardener, the owner.

Gardener organized this effort in front of his business that the community continues to support by donating food, water and much more.

"We're not going to quit until all relief supplies are in the right hands," he said.

I was taught long ago around folks that said if you see a need, you meet the need. - Lee Gardener, owner of Lee's 24 Hour Towing

They made the hours-long drive to the western part of the state to deliver the items themselves, but along the way, they captured devastating images of what Helene left behind.

"Trees were down, houses swept away, roads torn up," said Andrew Laverdierd, a driver with Lee's Towing. "It's just not something you see every day."

They made one stop at Buncombe County Middle School where their items were taken into what looked like a distribution site.

"Honestly it's amazing. Seeing people smiling and waiting for you to pull in. It really hits your heart," said Laverdierd.

One woman continuously tried to show her gratitude by giving Gardener a note.

"It wasn't, it was money. We turned around and gave it to her mother and son who lost everything," he said.

As of Wednesday, staffers organized donated clothes for families in the mountains. While Saturday marks the end of their relief efforts, Gardener's work is not done.

"We are starting a huge toy drive. Christmas is roughly two months away. They don't have anywhere to go shopping," he said. "We're going to call it the Polar Express and make sure we take care of the kids."

Plans are underway to get thousands of toys to children in need. While it's become quite the project, it's been worth it.

"I was taught long ago around folks that said if you see a need, you meet the need," he said.

