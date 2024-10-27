1 person killed in shooting near Cook Out restaurant in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a restaurant in Durham on Saturday.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to calls about a shooting at the Cook Out in the 1500 block of S Miami Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found 29-year-old Davicia Annie Jean Lee. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the incident appeared to be isolated.

No charges have been filed at this time.

