Deadly car crash shuts down Highway 50 in Johnston County

It happened on Highway 50 at Stephenson Road. That's just south of McGee Crossroads.

Deadly car crash shuts down Highway 50 in Johnston County It happened on Highway 50 at Stephenson Road. That's just south of McGee Crossroads.

Deadly car crash shuts down Highway 50 in Johnston County It happened on Highway 50 at Stephenson Road. That's just south of McGee Crossroads.

Deadly car crash shuts down Highway 50 in Johnston County It happened on Highway 50 at Stephenson Road. That's just south of McGee Crossroads.

A deadly car crash has closed a two-lane highway in Johnston County.

It happened on Highway 50 at Stephenson Road. That's just south of McGee Crossroads.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw a white car flipped upside down on the side of the highway.

Emergency crews have closed the road. It's unclear how long the area will be closed.