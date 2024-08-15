Car connected to pursuit by Morrisville Police found crashed in Durham, man's body nearby

DURHAM, N.C. -- Police in Durham are investigating a deadly crash involving a connection to a carjacking and chase.

Officers were alerted to the single-car crash in the 5900 block of South Miami Blvd. around 4:41 a.m. Thursday. A driver passing by the area reported the crash.

Responding officers say a man's body was near the car. They believe it was the driver who was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The Durham Police Department says their preliminary investigation reveals the person driving the car was the only person inside. They've also determined that the car is connected to an early morning carjacking in Morrisville. Officers in Morrisville were pursuing the driver but called off the chase after losing sight of the car.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

Traffic alert: South Miami Blvd. between Emperor Blvd. and Surles Court is closed for the investigation.

