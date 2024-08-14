Multi-county high-speed chase ends with suspect crashing into fence

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wild, high speed chase came to an end in Harnett County when a driver crashed into a chain link fence.

It started when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding car on I-40 in Johnston County, according to highway patrol.

The chase continued onto I-95 south, exiting at Jonesboro Road towards the City of Dunn.

The driver went off the road in a curve, went through a private parking lot, and crashed into a chain link fence before coming to a full stop in a backyard.

The driver was arrested and not injured. His identification has not been released by police.

Multiple tires of the patrol cars had to be changed after the chase.

Speeds exceeded 140 miles-per-hour, with the driver also turning off his headlights trying to lose the police.

