Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff says

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Robeson County on Saturday afternoon.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the incident happened in the area of Dijour and Danbury Drive outside of St. Pauls.

Authorities have not released any more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood