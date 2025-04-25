Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to polygraph top military officers, ABC News confirms

It was connected to the internet on an unsecured commercial line, sources said.

ABC News has confirmed that in at least two separate meetings Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused top-ranking military officers of leaking to the media and threatened to polygraph them.

According to one person familiar with the exchanges, Hegseth was upset by media reports that he had planned a briefing for Elon Musk on China.

In a meeting with Adm. Christopher Grady, who was serving as then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth yelled "Ill hook you up to a [ expletive ] polygraph!"

Hegseth then made a similar threat in a separate meeting with Lt. Gen. Doug Sims, the Joint Staff director, according to the person.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the exchanges.

A spokesperson for the Joint Staff declined to comment.

