Demonstrators rally outside governor's mansion in Raleigh amid ongoing immigration policy debate

The group is rallying amid the ongoing debate over immigration policies nationwide.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Raleigh on Wednesday amid the ongoing debate over immigration policies in North Carolina and across the country.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Governor's Mansion on N Blount Street, protesting ICE and the two bills that focus on immigration reform -- SB 153, which would requiring four state law enforcement agencies to carry out ICE functions -- as well as HB 318, which adds new provisions to last year's bill that requires sheriffs' offices across the state to comply with ICE detainers, and a third that would allow concealed carry for firearms without a permit.

Several organizations in attendance are pushing for the governor to veto both bills.

On Friday, Gov. Josh Stein signed three bills into law but took no action on three closely watched pieces of legislation.

North Carolina Gov. Stein has until Friday, June 20, to sign or veto both bills.