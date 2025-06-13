Gov. Stein signs 3 bills into law, takes no action on immigration bills or concealed carry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Josh Stein signed three bills into law on Friday morning but took no action on three closely watched pieces of legislation.

Stein signed House Bill 231, the "Social Work Interstate Licensure Compact. That will allow licensed clinical social workers to apply to provide their services across multiple states. A comprehensive data system would also be created so the public could be kept safe and informed regarding a social worker's current license status and any adverse actions associated with a licensed clinical social worker.

He also signed House Bill 50, "LEO Special Separation Allowing Options." This law adds the following criteria for the annual special separation allowance option that is paid at a rate equal to 0.85% of the annual equivalent of the base rate of compensation at the time the officer attained 30 years of service multiplied by 30, so that it now requires that at least 50% of the 30 or more years of the officer's creditable service prior to attaining 62 years of age which was as a law enforcement officer, or, for State officers, service prior to July 1, 2017, as a probation/parole officer.

It also requires that at least 50% of the of the officer's creditable service be as a law enforcement officer, or, for State officers, for service prior to July 1, 2017, as probation/parole officer as part of the criteria that must be met as part of the annual special separation allowance that is paid equal 0.85% of the annual base rate of compensation most recently applicable to the officer for each year of that officer's creditable service.

And finally, House Bill 506, the "NC State Investment Modernization Act." It aims to create a new entity, the North Carolina Investment Authority (NCIA), to manage state investments. This authority would replace the State Treasurer as the sole fiduciary responsible for managing investments.

Stein took no action on two bills that focus on immigration reform -- SB 153, which would requiring four state law enforcement agencies to carry out ICE functions -- as well as HB 318, which adds new provisions to last year's bill that requires sheriffs' offices across the state to comply with ICE detainers, and a third that would allow concealed carry for firearms without a permit.

Some observers thought those bills could be the first vetoed by Stein since taking office.