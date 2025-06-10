NC Senate will vote on HB 318, expands authorities cooperation with ICE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Immigration will be front and center Tuesday at the North Carolina General Assembly.

State senators will be voting on a bill that would ramp up deportation for some illegal migrants.

HB 318, known as the Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act, would expand on existing legislation, specifically House Bill 10, which requires NC sheriff offices to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It would expand the list of charged offenses that would require law enforcement to verify an inmate's citizenship status to include all felonies, Class A-1 misdemeanors and charges of driving while impaired.

If the bill passes, it will take effect in October.

The Senate reconvenes at 9:30 a.m.

Please check back for updates.

