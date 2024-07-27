Durham man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanics; police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is facing multiple charges after police said he targeted Hispanics in a series of robberies.

The Durham Police Department said victims claimed that they might have been followed home from the bank or ATM before they were robbed.

Police said six robberies took place between July 19 and July 23 on Bogarde Street, Park Avenue, Ashe Street, Thelma Street, Hardee Street, and Denfield Street.

Officers arrested and charged Denshawn Stareek Thompson, 31, with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of second degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by felon, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny from a person. Authorities said more charges are to come.

Thompson is also facing charges in Granville County where police said he followed a victim from a bank on Roxboro Road all the way to Creedmoor.

He is being held at the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Investigators said they are working to identify a second suspect who was involved in five of the robberies.

Anyone with any information in any of these cases is asked to call Sgt. J. Clark at 919-560-4440 extension 29407. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

