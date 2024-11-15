Deputies searching for man wanted for double shooting, robbery in Lenoir County

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are searching for a man they said shot two people with stolen firearms.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Keith Everett, 38, from La Grange, committed a robbery in Greene County, stole two firearms, went to an address on Wheat Swap Road, and shot two people.

Deputies said authorities are searching for Everett in the area of U.S. 258 and Wheat Swamp Road.

Officials are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please call the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at 252-559-6100.

