Wake County detention officer arrested, accused of supplying drugs to inmates: sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County detention officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Devin Williams, 33, during his regular shift at the detention center inside the John H. Baker Jr. Public Safety Center.

Williams was charged with felony conspire to traffic opium/heroin; felony trafficking opium or heroin; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a scheduled II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a scheduled VI controlled substance; felony provide contraband to inmate; and felony possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises.

Devin Williams, 33, is accused of supplying drugs to inmates. Photo | Wake County Sheriff's Office

He was hired by the Wake County Sheriff's Office in March 2023.

This comes after investigators got a tip that a detention officer was supplying contraband to inmates inside the facility.

"As soon as we were made aware of these allegations, we took immediate action and launched an investigation. This office remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. We will not tolerate any conduct that compromises the safety of our community or the integrity of this office," Sheriff Willie Rowe said in a news release. "I want to assure the community that we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of our facility. The men and women of this office work hard every day to serve, and we remain committed to maintaining the public's trust."

Williams is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

