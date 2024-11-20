New ship, Disney Treasure, christened in New York Harbor with dazzling drone show

The Disney Treasure took part in an important maritime tradition: getting christened in New York Harbor.

The Disney Treasure took part in an important maritime tradition: getting christened in New York Harbor.

The Disney Treasure took part in an important maritime tradition: getting christened in New York Harbor.

The Disney Treasure took part in an important maritime tradition: getting christened in New York Harbor.

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a big night for Disney Cruise Line on Tuesday.

Its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, took part in an important maritime tradition: getting christened in New York Harbor with a dazzling drone show.

The Disney Treasure is the sixth vessel in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and is inspired by the old tales behind Disney Parks attractions and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

It will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, with its maiden voyage on December 21.

Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.