'Disney Jr. Let's Play' celebrates the summer with new specials, episodes and music

LOS ANGELES -- It's a Disney Jr. summer, and you're invited to join in and play along!

Throughout July and August, Disney Jr. will be releasing new specials, episodes and short-form content featuring your favorite characters.

You can also sing along to Disney Jr.'s new "Let's Play" song, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Bluey, Spidey and more of your favorite characters!

And, if you reside in New York City or Los Angeles, be on the lookout for the "Disney Jr. Let's Play" custom bus traveling through your areas on select dates this summer.

Listed below is all the new content you can expect to see this summer.

New specials

"Pupstruction" "The Petsburg Music Festival" Special

The Pup Crew is excited to perform at the Petsburg Bowl, but the big show is almost ruined when Bobby thinks he's not invited and sets out to steal everyone's instruments.

"The Petsburg Music Festival" Special premieres July 17 at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; same day on Disney+

"Firebuds" "The Camp Fire!" Special

The Firebuds must battle a forest fire while attending a family summer camp in a special full 22-minute episode.

"The Camp Fire!" Special premieres July 24 at 7:55 p.m. EDT on Disney Jr.; same day on Disney+

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" "Happy Campers" Special

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" "Happy Campers" Special Disney Jr.

On a camping trip with Funny (voiced by Harvey Guillén), the gang must help restore Orion the Hunter and other constellations when they accidentally knock them out of the sky.

The "Happy Campers" Special premieres July 29 at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; July 31 on Disney+

New episodes

"SuperKitties" "Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers"

Lab Rat creates wacky weather that threatens to ruin the Pawesome Picnic. When the Kittydale Race gets sabotaged, Bitsy stops racing to help the SuperKitties save the day.

"Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers" premieres July 26 at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" "Go Dino-Webs Go / Ghost in the Museum"

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" "Go Dino-Webs Go / Ghost in the Museum" Disney Jr.

With the help of Reptil, Team Spidey gets new dino powers to defeat Gobby's Dino-Mech. Team Spidey must stop a ghost that's stealing from the museum.

"Go Dino-Webs Go / Ghost in the Museum" premieres August 2 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; August 23 on Disney+

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" "The Singing Dolphin / The Happy Patty Clap"

Ariel and her friends can't find a role for Delfino the dolphin (voiced by Ron Funches) in their band. When Ayanna is unable to compete in the Clap Game competition, Ariel steps in so that Alanna can still participate.

"The Singing Dolphin / The Happy Patty Clap" premieres August 9 at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel

New short-form

"Bluey Minisodes"

"Bluey Minisodes" Disney Jr.

The new Bluey Minisodes will continue airing in rotation on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel. The Minisodes, which premiered July 3, highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of "Bluey."

"Disney Animals: Under the Sea with Ariel"

From tiny seahorses to giant whale sharks - the ocean is home to many different and fin-teresting animals. Join Ariel and Fernie from "Disney Jr.'s Ariel" as they introduce viewers to some of their ocean friends in "Disney Animals: Under the Sea with Ariel."

The new short "Turtles" premieres July 15 at 7:55 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and on Disney Jr. YouTube; Additional shorts will debut Mondays throughout July and August.

"Disney Jr. Play Break"

Disney Jr. will debut a brand-new "Disney Jr. Play Break" short themed around its popular series "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," that encourages kids to get up and get active with fun-filled activities.

"Disney Jr. Play Break" premieres July 15 on Disney Jr. YouTube; July 27 at 1:05 p.m. EDT on Disney Jr.

"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie"

Season 2 of the hit short-form series features Minnie and Daisy as they open Camp Minnie and go on outdoor adventures.

"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie" premieres July 27 at 7:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; July 31 on Disney+ (6 eps)

"SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures"

Join the SuperKitties as they show off their cat-tastic gadgets, super hero skills and kitty kindness in these treat-sized shorts.

"SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures" premieres August 7 on Disney Jr. YouTube, 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr.; next day on Disney+ (6 eps)

"Me & Mickey" - SEASON 3 PREMIERE

Season 3 of the popular "Me & Mickey" vlog-style shorts is entitled "Happy Campers" and features Mickey speaking to preschoolers about various camping activities.

"Me & Mickey" season three premieres August 19 at 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; Sept 13 on Disney+ (5 eps)

"Me & Winnie the Pooh" "Making Music with Winnie the Pooh" - SEASON 2 PREMIERE

Come along to the Hundred Acre Wood and play a song with Pooh Bear, Tigger and Rabbit.

"Me & Winnie the Pooh" season two premieres August 20 on Disney Jr. YouTube, 7:55 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and later in the day on Disney Channel; next day on Disney+ (4 eps)

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" "Tigger and Kanga and the Music Player" - SEASON 2 PREMIERE

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" "Tigger and Kanga and the Music Player" Disney Jr.

Pooh Bear brings a boombox to his playdate with Piglet and Kanga so they can have a dance party.

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" season two premieres August 20 on Disney Jr. YouTube, 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and later in the day on Disney Channel; next day on Disney+ (5 eps)

