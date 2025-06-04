Disney launches its 'Disney Jr. Let's Play!' campaign

Play time is officially here!

Disney Jr. has announced "Disney Jr. Let's Play!," a global campaign to encourage preschoolers to get laughing, moving and, of course, playing.

The company-wide effort was announced on ABC's Good Morning America, which will air future segments through the summer to promote movement.

Disney Jr. will also collaborate with ESPN's Take Back initiative to offer grants to families with preschoolers who are facing financial hardship.

"At Disney Jr., play is more than a pastime - it's a key part of how we tell stories, spark imaginations and help kids make sense of the world," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "Our characters aren't just beloved favorites, they're friends who inspire movement, creativity and joy. With 'Disney Jr. Let's Play!,' we're inviting families to take that playful spirit beyond the screen and into everyday life."

Events and activations will take place throughout the summer, including a Disney Jr.-themed roller-skating experience at over 400 roller rinks across the country, the "Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party" at Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District (happening later this summer) and the "Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!" traveling concert tour, which is currently overseas. And online, you can watch "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" YouTube shorts which aim to get the little ones to play and laugh.

According to the Child Mind Institute, play time for little ones is helpful for development.

"Play-based activities support the healthy development of preschoolers and allow them to experience the positive emotions that are essential for their well-being. When preschoolers pretend to play as their favorite characters, it gives parents and caregivers a natural 'in' to play along with them and brings joy to the whole family," said Kathryn L. Keough, Ph.D., clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute.

