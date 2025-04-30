Divine 9 holds 10th annual Legislative Day at General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of African-American fraternity and sorority members gathered at the General Assembly, advocating on issues impacting people of color.

The Divine 9 held its 10th annual Legislative Day to advocate for civic engagement and legislation that will impact minority communities.

The group spoke out against House Bill 171, which prohibits the use of DEI initiatives in local and state government.

The six-page bill outlines the push to bar state agencies from funding, supporting, and promoting DEI programs including hiring and training practices.

Organizers of Divine 9 say the message and efforts behind today's event has transformed throughout the years, but the work is needed now more than ever.

The bill is expected to be voted on today.

