NC dog dies by hanging while trying to jump out of hot car, owner charged: Southern Pines Police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog left in a hot car.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC11 and filed by the Southern Pines Police Department, the dog died on Thursday trying to escape from a car.

The warrant states that the woman hooked the dog's leash to the car with the window cracked. However, police say the temperature was about 114 degrees inside the car. They believe the dog busted out the window in an attempt to get out due to the heat and died by hanging.

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, a person driving by the apartment complex where this happened called police and reported seeing what looked like a dog hanging from a 'rope' outside the window of a car.

The arrest warrant obtained by ABC11 News shows Triniti Graham, 20, is facing a felony charge of cruelty to animals.

