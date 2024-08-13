6-year-old girl injured, her parents killed and 2 others injured in domestic violence shooting

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An entire family and community are in disbelief after a 6-year-old girl lost both of her parents in a Sunday morning murder-suicide in Nash County.

The incident started when the Wilson Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Weaver Circle in the Weaver Estates community of Sharpsburg around 5:00 a.m. for shots fired report.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Devonte Ricks and 27-year-old Makyah Page, both of whom had been shot.

Authorities say their investigation led them to determine 32-year-old DaQuan Jones of Rocky Mount to be the shooter.

"I heard a gunshot. So I said well what is going on," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. ""So I sat up in the bed to see if I won't hear any more because I thought these neighbors here were having a gathering."

The neighbor described the community as "mostly quiet".

Ricks' father told ABC11 Eyewitness News said his son was shot in the chest. He described the situation as "sad for everyone involved."

Devonte Ricks (Photo Credit: Father)

Law enforcement said Jones then drove nearly 20 miles away to a home on Jamie Road in Nash County. They also said Jones went to the house to drop off his daughter, 6-year-old Zoey Jones, who he also shot during the ordeal.

Additionally, Jones also shot his romantic partner, 27-year-old Kiera Massenburg, who also is his daughter's mother.

Kiera Massenburg (Photo Credit: Family)

"It's a loss. It's a hard loss," said the unidentified neighbor.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said both Massenburg and Jones had a dating relationship.

"Kiera was known for her radiant smile and positive spirit, always bringing joy to those around her," said Massenburg family friend Nia Barner. "No matter the challenges she faced, Kiera never let her smile fade, touching the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her sudden and tragic death has left a profound impact on those closest to her, as they grapple with the pain of losing someone so full of life and love."

The family is raising money in an effort to help with funeral expenses and to provide family support.

