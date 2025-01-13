Couple carjacked in Johnston County, suspect in custody

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County couple in their late 60's and 70's were hurt after a man stole their car.

On Saturday at 3:12 pm, deputies responded to Polenta Road in Clayton for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

When deputies arrived, a man and a woman were found on the road with minor injuries, along with a black GMC vehicle.

The couple were identified as Helmut Mossig and Ulrike Mossig from Cheraw, South Carolina.

The two said they were driving on Polenta Road in their Ford Edge when they observed the black GMC on the road and there was a man in his 20s, standing outside of the vehicle flagging them down.

The couple decided to stop because the man seemed in distress, and that's when another man ran up to their vehicle and ordered them to get out before grabbing them out of the vehicle.

The suspect then sped off with their vehicle.

Deputies determined the black GMC vehicle had been reported stolen from Raleigh.

Soon after the carjacking, deputies found the victim's stolen vehicle on Cleveland Road in Johnston County. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a chase started.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but it was seen again by Clayton police on US Highway 70 West. Another chase began that came to a stop in the parking lot of Pine Hollow Golf Club.

Donald Avery Banks, 20, of Cary was taken into custody and faces numerous charges in the case.

