Investigation underway after man found dead in back of vehicle in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after authorities found a dead man in the back seat of a vehicle Sunday.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 2500 block of Holly Grove Road in Benson for a suspicious person. It was reported that a man dressed in all black was walking around a shelter near this area. It was also reported a vehicle was seen with emergency flashers on.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was also contacted about the vehicle potentially being involved in an accident. The trooper who arrived first said he found a man dead in the back of the car with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Emmanuel Kwame Gbedee of Durham.

No suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released.

