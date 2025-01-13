5 people taken in for questioning after Durham police find stolen car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- 5 people were taken in for questioning after Durham police found a vehicle that was reportedly carjacked.

At 2:56 a.m., officers found the silver 2011 Nissan Juke on Old Oxford Road that had been stolen earlier on Meriwether Drive.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled to Oxford Manor Apartments and parked on Wiggins Street.

The people inside the vehicle then jumped out and a short chase on foot took place.

Police caught up with the group when they went into a home on Dearborn Drive.

Five people finally came out, including four men and one woman. They were all taken to Durham Police Headquarters for questioning.

Anyone with any information about the carjacking is asked to call Investigator Blake at 919-560-4440 ext. 29282.

