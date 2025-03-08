24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Downtown Raleigh restaurant 42nd St, Oyster closing after nearly 100 years

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 8, 2025 11:21AM
Downtown Raleigh restaurant closing after nearly almost 100 years
The restaurant will close on March 30.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly a century, a once popular Raleigh restaurant is closing its doors for the last time.

The 42nd St. Oyster Bar in downtown Raleigh opened in 1931 as a small grocer offering oysters and draft beer. It later became a popular place for residents to purchase fresh seafood.

ALSO SEE: Thousands expected to attend Women's Day Expo for International Women's Day

The restaurant will close its doors on March 30.

The owner of 42nd St. Oyster Bar have not released why the decision was made to close.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW