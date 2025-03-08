Downtown Raleigh restaurant 42nd St, Oyster closing after nearly 100 years

The restaurant will close on March 30.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly a century, a once popular Raleigh restaurant is closing its doors for the last time.

The 42nd St. Oyster Bar in downtown Raleigh opened in 1931 as a small grocer offering oysters and draft beer. It later became a popular place for residents to purchase fresh seafood.

The owner of 42nd St. Oyster Bar have not released why the decision was made to close.