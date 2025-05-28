Dr. Eric Bracy announced as new superintendent of Cumberland County Schools

The board voted unanimously to appoint Doctor Eric Bracy to the position.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Board of Education has announced its new superintendent.

Bracy has more 25 years of experience in public education and currently serves as the Superintendent of Johnston County Schools.

"From the outset of our search process, Dr. Bracy stood out from a deep and talented pool of candidates as the right leader at the right time for Cumberland County Schools," said Board Chairwoman Deanna Jones.

He will begin his four-year term on July 1.

The Board's decision follows Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr.'s retirement announcement in December 2024.

