Dramatic video shows violent road rage incident in Milwaukee

A dramatic video captured the moments of a violent road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee this week, police said.

MILWAUKEE -- Dramatic video shows a violent road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the ordeal started on a freeway, ABC affiliated WISN reported.

They said drivers of both cars threw punches before a man pulled out what appears to be a bat and hit the other car with it.

One driver was arrested. The other was ordered to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

It's not clear which driver faces which charges.

Earlier this week, a road rage shooting on a Milwaukee interstate injured two teens, WISN reported.

A 17-year-old girl, who asked not to be identified, told WISN she was with her boyfriend traveling in the early morning hours to catch the sunrise downtown. The teen and her boyfriend were about to exit downtown when another car drove alongside them.

"We were riding perfectly right along each other. Perfect. It seemed like he needed to get over," she said. "So my boyfriend brakes, and he kind of swerves over to the side before hitting the wall. Brakes, honks his horn, slows down, goes around ... Honking of the horn lead to the guy coming around and shooting at our windows."

The shooter fled the scene, according to the victim. She described the suspect's car as a silver Dodge Journey, which is a SUV. Attempts to reach the sheriff's office for more information of the shooting case were unsuccessful.

