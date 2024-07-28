Driver flown to trauma center after crashing into tree near North Fayetteville

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A single-car crash left a driver seriously injured Sunday morning.

It happened on Elliot Bridge Road near Linden and North Fayetteville just before 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, units found a Chevrolet SUV had crashed into a tree with the driver pinned inside the vehicle.

Authorities said they were able to free the driver.

The driver was then flown to a trauma center for their injuries. Their identity has not been released yet.

The driver is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, speeding, using a fictitious plate on a vehicle, and not wearing a seatbelt.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

