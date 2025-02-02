24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found shot, killed near Wendell

WTVD logo
Sunday, February 2, 2025 12:28AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in Wake County on Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Stag Trail, near Wendell just before 6 p.m.

When emergency officials arrived, they found a driver with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

Authorities said no one has been taken into custody.

ALSO SEE: Man wanted for Round Tree Drive murder in Fayetteville

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW