Man found shot, killed near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in Wake County on Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Stag Trail, near Wendell just before 6 p.m.

When emergency officials arrived, they found a driver with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

Authorities said no one has been taken into custody.

ALSO SEE: Man wanted for Round Tree Drive murder in Fayetteville