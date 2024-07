Driver injured after crashing car into Smithfield bar

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a bar in Smithfield on Monday.

This happened at Plan B Bar on West Market Street. Chopper 11 is over the scene, showing the damage on the side of the building.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Investigators could confirm the condition of the driver.

There is no word of other injuries.