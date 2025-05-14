'Serious concerns' lead state to take over leadership of child welfare services in Vance County

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Child welfare services in Vance County are now under the leadership of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Due to the urgency of this situation, NCDHHS says it will be on-site administering services as of Wednesday, May 14.

On Tuesday, county leaders and the Vance County Department of Social Services (DSS) staff received a letter notifying them of this change.

NCDHHS says they have been working closely with Vance County DSS since July 2024 to address serious concerns over how they manage child welfare services. NCDHHS says the agency has not demonstrated significant progress toward addressing these concerns, resulting in a substantial threat to the safety and welfare of children in the county who receive or are eligible for these services.

"We take very seriously the department's role in protecting the safety and well-being of children and families involved in the child welfare system," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "This urgent, temporary action is necessary for us to work directly with Vance County staff, improve the county's ability to effectively administer child welfare services, and ensure better outcomes for children and families in the county moving forward."

NCDHHS staff will remain on-site at Vance County DSS throughout this interim period and will work closely with staff to manage and stabilize child welfare services. The department is also working with the county to develop a plan to bring their child welfare services into compliance with all applicable laws and appropriate practices.

Vance County Manager Renee Perry. released the following statement after the NCDHHS announcement: "We have a strong team at the Department of Social Services and as we move forward with shifting these services to DHHS, our goal is simple: make sure kids and families get the support they need, when they need it. This isn't about stepping back- it's about making smart changes that help us serve the community even better."

Rev. Dr. Leonard Frieson Sr., Vance County DSS Board Chairman released this statement after the announcement: "To all DSS Partners, in spirit together we stand successfully, divided we will continue to fall. We can achieve climbing this mountain."

