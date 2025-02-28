Duke Health performs world's first living mitral valve replacement, saving lives of 2 NC girls

A team at Duke Health was able to perform the world's first living mitral valve replacement after a teen girl received a full heart transplant and donated the healthy valves from her original heart. The valves were then used to save the lives of two other girls

A team at Duke Health was able to perform the world's first living mitral valve replacement after a teen girl received a full heart transplant and donated the healthy valves from her original heart. The valves were then used to save the lives of two other girls

A team at Duke Health was able to perform the world's first living mitral valve replacement after a teen girl received a full heart transplant and donated the healthy valves from her original heart. The valves were then used to save the lives of two other girls

A team at Duke Health was able to perform the world's first living mitral valve replacement after a teen girl received a full heart transplant and donated the healthy valves from her original heart. The valves were then used to save the lives of two other girls

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a medical breakthrough at Duke Health in Durham, a group of doctors performed the world's first living mitral valve replacement, which helped save the lives of two girls from North Carolina.

Mitral valve replacement is a type of partial heart transplant.

Doctors take healthy valves from the heart of a patient receiving a heart transplant and use the valves of the patient's removed heart to replace those of other patients in need.

The procedure was possible after 11-year-old Journi Kelly, of Wilson, received a full-heart transplant after being diagnosed with heart failure.

Journi Kelly received a full heart transplant at Duke, and her old heart helped save two other lives. Duke Health via family

"Before Journi's surgery, we were told the doctors were hoping to try a new procedure and asked if we were willing to donate Journi's old heart," said Rachel Kelly, Journi's stepmom. "They explained to us that they could use the healthy parts of it to help other kids. Our next question was, 'Where do we sign?'"

Healthy valves from Journi's original heart were then used to save the lives of two other girls -- 14-year-old Margaret Van Bruggen, a cross-country track runner from Charlotte, and 9-year-old Kensley Frizzell from Pembroke in Robeson County.

According to Duke, Margaret, a high school freshman, needed the valve replacement immediately after she contracted a bacterial infection (endocarditis) that created large holes in her mitral valve.

Margaret Van Bruggen recovers at Duke. Duke Health via family

"She was in the hospital, and we could've lost her," said Margaret's mother, Elizabeth Van Bruggen. "But she was so brave, so I knew I had to be brave, too. She's got a lot left to give the world."

Kensley has a genetic disorder called Turner's syndrome and had already undergone two operations.

Kensley Frizzell meets with Dr. Douglas Overbey Duke Health

Her family told Duke they were excited to hear this breakthrough surgery could be the last procedure she would need.

"We were expecting she would need surgery, but we never knew this would be an option," said her father, Kenan Frizzell. "The whole situation is extraordinary, whether you look at it from the standpoint of a scientific breakthrough or the average person's point of view. I can't imagine all the coordination that's needed for something like this to take place, but as one of the families that benefited, we can't be anything other than grateful."

Doctors said operations such as these help with future research.

"It's been really exciting being a part of all these partial heart transplants so far, and especially because each new thing we've tried with them has continued to open up new doors," said Dr. Douglas Overbey, a pediatric heart surgeon. "And so, we've been able to do more things based on the prior results that we've had that have been good."

Duke has done more than 20 partial heart transplants of various valves.

There have been about 30 worldwide.

"To think that the lives of three girls could be saved after one full-heart donation is amazing," said Dr. Joseph Turek, Duke's chief of pediatric cardiac surgery, who with his team performed the procedure.

All three girls had successful surgeries and doctors said they're doing well.

