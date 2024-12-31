Duke Hospital says work continues after 'unprecedented' flooding in Emergency Department

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University Hospital provided an update Monday on last week's flooding that caused major problems inside the Emergency Department.

It happened late Thursday evening when a chilled water pipe burst, sending water and debris flowing down the hallways of Duke's emergency room.

The hospital called the flooding "unprecedented."

Duke was forced to redirect patients being brought in by ambulance to other hospitals.

There was also significant damage to radiology areas.

The hospital said it has made progress to ensure care continues.

Mary Martin, chief operating officer of Duke University Hospital spoke to ABC11 on Monday about the effort to make all affected areas fully operational.

"The flooding and damage was like nothing I've ever seen in 20 years in health care," Martin said. "I think the estimate is 200 square feet of building that was impacted. We are working diligently. We have over 200 contractors on site. I'm amazed at the progress they've made to date -- having the front of the ER open, one of our ED pods open. Again, it's just heroic."

Duke is still diverting ambulances away from its emergency room but is now open to normal walk-in traffic.

Martin said the hospital hopes to be open to some ambulance traffic by Monday evening and be fully open to ambulances by end-of-day Tuesday.