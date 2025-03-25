LIVE: Duke men depart for New Jersey and Sweet 16 matchup with Arizona

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke men's basketball program became synonymous with March Madness in the mid-1980s. The Blue Devils had success in the NCAA tournament before then, but it wasn't until Duke hired Mike Krzyzewski as head coach on March 18, 1980, that the school became a mainstay in the tournament and hung its first national championship banner.

Krzyzewski won 1,129 games over 42 seasons at Duke, including 101 victories in the NCAA tournament. Those tournament wins amounted to 13 Final Four appearances - including five straight from 1988 to 1992 - and five national championships.

Krzyzewski coached the Blue Devils until 2022, when he led them to the Final Four in his last tournament appearance. Krzyzewski's former player and longtime assistant, Jon Scheyer, has since taken over the program.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils departed from Raleigh-Durham Internation Airport for Newark, New Jersey, for the Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona.

Under Scheyer, the Blue Devils have won two ACC championships but are seeking their first national title since Krzyzewski's retirement.

