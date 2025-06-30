Duke's baseball's new coach Corey Muscara excited to build 'top' program

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New Duke baseball coach Corey Muscara has always wanted to lead his own program.

As an elite pitching coach, a lot of job offers have come his way.

But he kept saying no.

Muscara said the timing always felt off until Duke University came calling.

"I'm so excited for this opportunity," Muscara said.

Muscara succeeds Chris Pollard, who left for Virginia a day after the Blue Devils were eliminated in the Durham Super Regional, falling one game short of the College World Series.

Muscara's journey to the Bull City was an unlikely one. He started coaching in 2010 at the Division II level with Southern New Hampshire. From there, he went to St. John's, where his pitching mind led to nine of his players being selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

In 2018, Muscara joined the staff at Maryland.

Then, in 2022, Muscara landed at Wake Forest, where he helped the Demon Deacons dominate on the mound.

On Friday, Muscara finalized his staff. And his next task is to build a roster.

Muscara is starting practically from scratch since 23 Blue Devils entered the transfer portal.

Duke's new skipper isn't shying away from the challenge that comes with a rebuild.

"I think if you find the right people ... anything is possible," Muscara said. "We have an incredible foundation here, we have an unbelievable university, we have great kids that are currently here right now."

Muscara also noted that facility upgrades are coming that will allow his program to be "at the top of college baseball."