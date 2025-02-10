Rail project causing traffic shift on Wake County road

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rail project is causing a traffic shift in the northern part of Wake County.

Contractors for N.C. Department of Transportation will narrow lanes between Hawksmoor and Capital Hills drives so a bridge can be built as part of the S-Line Passenger Rail Service.

Once complete, the bridge will carry Durant Road traffic over the railroad tracks.

Crews will be blocking the center turn lane to remove turn arrows along Durant Road. Left turns and U-turns will be limited.

At least one lane in each direction will stay open each day.

Bridge construction is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

While there is no detour, NCDOT encourages drivers to seek an alternate route.

