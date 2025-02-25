Durham County Commissioners honor Triangle native Keith Siegel after Hamas release

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Commissioners paid tribute to Triangle native Keith Siegel, who was released from Hamas custody three weeks ago.

Siegel's sister, Lucy, joined members of Beth El Synagogue to accept a county resolution that celebrated Siegel's safe return to his family.

He was taken hostage during the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, spending 484 days in captivity.

"I was shocked when I got the email saying that you all were going to put together a resolution in honor of Keith. It means so much to our entire family, we're all over the world, our family, and everyone knows that this is happening this evening. Thank you so much," Lucy Siegel said.

Keith's sister and the board said the resolution symbolizes not only his personal triumph, but also the collective support of the Durham community.

Siegel was released on February 1 and was the first American hostage freed by Hamas.

