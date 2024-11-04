Durham County commissioners officially name new county manager

Claudia Hager succeeds Dr. Kimberly Sowell, who resigned Oct. 28 six weeks after she went on paid leave.

Durham commissioners officially name new county manager Claudia Hager succeeds Dr. Kimberly Sowell, who resigned Oct. 28 six weeks after she went on paid leave.

Durham commissioners officially name new county manager Claudia Hager succeeds Dr. Kimberly Sowell, who resigned Oct. 28 six weeks after she went on paid leave.

Durham commissioners officially name new county manager Claudia Hager succeeds Dr. Kimberly Sowell, who resigned Oct. 28 six weeks after she went on paid leave.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Board of County Commissioners said Monday it has unanimously voted to appoint Interim County Manager Claudia Hager to fill the position of permanent county manager.

Hager will be sworn in on Nov. 12 at the Board's next regular meeting.

"We are filled with joy. During her outstanding tenure with Durham County, Claudia Hager has twice stepped in to bridge the leadership gap when she's been called on," said Board Chair Nida Allam. "She is a talented, seasoned public administrator who will continue to lead Durham County Government to the next level."

Hager succeeds Dr. Kimberly Sowell, who resigned Oct. 28 six weeks after she went on paid leave. Sowell had been county manager since March 2022 with an initial salary of more than $250,000.

Hager also served as interim county manager from May 2021 to March 2022. Before her recent appointment, she served as deputy county manager, overseeing Durham County Financial Affairs, a portfolio that includes Finance, Grants Administration, and Budget and Management Services.

"I was honored and humbled when the County Commissioners asked me to consider stepping in permanently as county manager and provide continuity in leadership during this period," Hager said. "I want to thank them for entrusting me with this opportunity to help lead this wonderful organization. I am grateful for my 2,200 colleagues, the employees of this great organization, who keep this organization strong. Thank you in advance for your continued support as we work together to support our commissioners, residents, businesses, and the entire community. Again, I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve and lead. I will save additional remarks for next week's swearing-in ceremony."

ALSO SEE | Durham County discontinuing Bull City United program

Hager has more than 29 years of experience, including 14 years with Durham County Government. She also worked as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance and Process Improvement at North Carolina Central University and as Associate Vice President for Finance for the University of North Carolina - General Administration.

Her career also includes serving as a Program Coordinator and Policy Analyst with the North Carolina Partnership for Children.

Hager earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics, with a minor in Finance from Winston-Salem State University. She completed her Master of Public Administration from North Carolina State University. She is a Class IV Graduate of Leadership North Carolina. She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).