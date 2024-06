Durham County Department of Public Health to host free gun lock giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Department of Public Health is partnering with the county District Attorney's Office to host a free gun lock giveaway.

Organizers said the event is part of the NC S.A.F.E week of action and comes as a statewide initiative to raise awareness of the importance of securely storing firearms

The giveaway will begin on Tuesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until June 8 at the Durham County Courthouse.