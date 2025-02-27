Durham County sending out property tax re-appraisals

Property owners will being getting the notices on Friday.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County officials say they will start to mail out re-appraisal notices to all property owners beginning on Friday.

Durham County tax administrator says the county has seen historic growth since the last re-appraisal in 2019 and the rapid population growth is increasing demand for housing in both urban and rural markets.

He adds that re-appraisal values are a direct reflection of the current local real estate market that has increased in unprecedented ways.

The bottom line while the value of your property may go up, the tax rate determining your property tax bill will be decided by county and city leaders on a later date.

