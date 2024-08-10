'Violent' wanted man taken into custody after dayslong search, Durham sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a "violent wanted man" had been taken into custody.

Investigators had been looking for 47-year-old Larry Dwaine Davis of Roxboro since Sunday when deputies responded to a 911 call about 11:30 p.m. on Wolf Laurel Court in Rougemont regarding a disturbance.

The caller said Davis was armed and was one of the people involved in the incident.

Deputies spotted Davis, a convicted felon who was wanted on multiple warrants, as he was trying to get in a car and leave, DCSO said. He refused to stop and drove away but crashed a short distance away. Davis jumped out and ran into the woods.

Davis managed to get away but deputies recovered a stolen .22 magnum rifle from the vehicle.

On Friday, the sheriff's office found Davis at an office building on University Drive and members of DCSO's STRIKE Team arrested him in connection with Sunday night's incident as well as additional open warrants.

Davis was taken to the Durham County Detention Center.

He was charged with assault with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, two counts of assault on a female, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

He was being held without bond and will make a first appearance on Monday.

