Person found dead after police respond to gunshot report in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department (DPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to DPD, officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot on S. Benjamine St. Police say when officers found the man he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other details have been released; the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator L. Sprinkle 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.