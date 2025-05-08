BreakingBlack smoke on second round of voting, no pope elected | Live updates
Person found dead after police respond to gunshot report in Durham

Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:17PM
Man in Durham found dead from gunshot
Durham police say the man was found dead Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m. on S. Benjamine St.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department (DPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to DPD, officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot on S. Benjamine St. Police say when officers found the man he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other details have been released; the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator L. Sprinkle 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

