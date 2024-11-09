Man found dead in Durham; investigation underway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead Saturday morning in Durham.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of Brye Street around 9:45 a.m.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Durham Police Department said more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29529. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.