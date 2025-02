1 displaced after fire erupted at duplex home in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is displaced Tuesday morning after a fire tears through a duplex home in Durham

It happened on Liberty Street east of downtown around 2:30 a.m. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Officials say the damage was contained to one unit.

The person displaced is being housed at a nearby shelter. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known.