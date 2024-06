2 adults, 1 child escape house fire in Durham; no injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two adults and a child escaped a serious house fire Saturday night in Durham.

The fire, located in the 4000 block of Graceview Way, was brought under control by 39 firefighters within 45 minutes.

Per Division Chief Jeff Roberts, the second floor of the home suffered significant fire, heat and smoke damage. The first floor had water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.