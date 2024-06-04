McDougald Terrace residents numb to sound of gunshots seek solutions from Durham leaders

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gun violence is so commonplace in McDougald Terrace that it barely moves people like Robert Lyon, who have been living there most of their lives.

"When you hear gunshots in McDougald Terrace, what comes to mind?" ABC11's Akilah Davis asked Lyon.

"I've heard it so much it's like a doorbell to me. You just hope sometimes stray bullets don't fly through the window and hit people you love or you," Lyon said.

According to data from the Brady Center for Gun Violence, while Black people make up just 14% of the population, they are disproportionately affected by gun violence, accounting for 60% of firearm homicides.

ABC11 sat on the porch with Lyon, 41, who said he has lived in the community since he was 15 years old. When asked what he thought is behind gun violence, his response was fatherless homes.

"Raised by their moms. Their dads not home. It's either dad has been killed or locked up for a very long time. Mama can't teach a boy how to be a man," he said.

ABC11 brought his concerns to Jovania Lewis, a licensed mental health counselor and founder of Empowered Parents in Community, a local nonprofit that promotes Black parent leadership.

"It's truly critical that we have healthy fathers in the homes," she said.

Lewis told ABC11 it takes a village to raise a child and that means more people need to feel responsible for the children in the community that don't have male role models. She also said when children are impacted by crime they are forced to grow up quickly.

"If I am in a neighborhood and I'm not going to be safe going from my house to the school or bus stop, I may take a weapon with me," said Lewis. "Not that I'm a violent person, but I've seen these things happening."

When ABC11 spoke with Lyon at McDougald Terrace, he said a solution to crime was desperately needed, but he didn't know what it could be.

ABC11 has been asking Mayor Leo Williams for months what he plans to do to reach a solution to gun violence in the Bull City. He said the city is planning to invest $125,000 into identifying and partnering with every organization across Durham that does youth impact work.

The mayor said solutions are coming, and one resident told the city council a return to ShotSpotter would help.

On Tuesday, the city of the Durham held its annual Gun Lock Giveaway. Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry gave a demonstration of how gun locks work but spoke about how this is just one solution to a deep rooted problem.

"When people have guns, help them secure those guns and keep those guns safe so they don't end up in situations where we have to prosecute people," said Deberry.