Man driving impaired while on revoked license charged in passenger's death after crash: Durham PD

Durham man driving while impaired on revoked license charged in New Year's Day crash that killed a passenger who was ejected from the car.

Durham man driving while impaired on revoked license charged in New Year's Day crash that killed a passenger who was ejected from the car.

Durham man driving while impaired on revoked license charged in New Year's Day crash that killed a passenger who was ejected from the car.

Durham man driving while impaired on revoked license charged in New Year's Day crash that killed a passenger who was ejected from the car.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after they say an impaired driver hit a utility pole just after early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Isaiah Thompson was driving north on South Alston Avenue when he ran off the road to the right and overcorrected causing the car to head the wrong way in the southbound lanes. Police say Thompson then struck a utility pole and the car came to a stop in a homeowner's yard.

A passenger, identified as Agneris Rodriguez died after being ejected from the car. Investigators say speed and Impairment were involved in the crash.

Thompson was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Investigator Munter at 919-560-4935 ext.29448.

SEE ALSO | New North Carolina laws that take effect in January 2025

